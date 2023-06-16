Mason Greenwood has not played for Manchester United since Jan. 2022. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United have included Mason Greenwood on their retained list for the 2023-24 season, the club announced on Friday, but sources have told ESPN that United have not yet made a decision on the footballer's future.

The 21-year-old has been suspended from matches and training since he was charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour in January 2022 -- charges that which subsequently dropped in February 2023. United immediately opened their own investigation and the process is ongoing.

Sources have told ESPN that Greenwood's inclusion on the club's retained list, which has been sent to the Premier League, reflects his position as a contracted player and is not considered to be an indicator of his future at United.

He has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 with the option of an additional year.

Meanwhile, United remain in talks with goalkeeper David De Gea about extending his deal.

The goalkeeper, who was manager Erik ten Hag's No.1 last season, will officially become a free agent once his contract expires on June 30 but the club are keen for him to stay.

United are hoping to agree an extension that would see the 32-year-old significantly reduce his basic wage, but with built-in bonuses depending on the amount of games he plays.

Sources have told ESPN that even if De Gea stays, Ten Hag would like to sign another goalkeeper this summer to offer the Spaniard more competition for his place.

Jack Butland, who arrived on loan from Crystal Palace in January, has signed for Rangers but Tom Heaton will stay at United after the club activated a one-year option in his contract.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are among the players who have been released following the expiry of their contracts.