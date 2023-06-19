Al Ittihad are ready to move for Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min with an opening bid in the region of €60 million plus bonuses, a source close to the negotiations told ESPN.

Top clubs from Saudi Arabia are interested a number of Premier League stars this summer and Son has become the latest high-profile name to be approached over a move.

SPURS FIRST PREM GAMES Aug. 13 Brentford (A) Aug. 19 Man United (H) Aug. 26 Bournemouth (A) Sept. 2 Burnley (A) Sept. 16 Sheff United (H) Sept. 23 Arsenal (A)

The source said Son has been offered a four-year contract worth €30m per season. There is some optimism within the Saudi Pro League side that the 30-year-old could be tempted to join Al Ittihad, who are on the brink of agreeing a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and have already signed former Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema.

However, Spurs would almost certainly be extremely reluctant to let Son go and are likely to reject a formal bid if one is made as expected. Tottenham declined to comment and Son's representatives did not immediately respond when contacted by ESPN.

Son's current Tottenham deal expires in 2025 and he remains a hugely important player for the club having scored 145 goals in 371 games since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2015.

New coach Ange Postecoglou is already facing a battle to keep striker Harry Kane at the club amid interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and, reportedly, Paris Saint-Germain.