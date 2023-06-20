James Olley explains the latest in Arsenal's pursuit of Declan Rice after having their opening bid rejected by West Ham. (1:58)

Arsenal have submitted a second offer for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice but still remain short of the player's £100 million ($127m) valuation, sources have told ESPN.

The north London club had an opening bid rejected last week and have now returned with a revised bid totalling around £90m ($115m).

Although the overall package is a similar amount, sources suggest more of the initial £75m ($95.5m) payment would be paid up front while the proposed £15m ($19.1m) in add-ons are viewed as more attainable than previously indicated.

It remains to be seen if West Ham accept Arsenal's bid or continue to hold out for a higher fee. Given they value Rice in excess of £100m, the expectation is it will be rejected.

Manchester City hold an interest in Rice but as yet have not chosen to enter the running with a formal offer.

For the time being, City continue instead to finalise a move for Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, who is keen on a move to Etihad Stadium.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan confirmed Rice will leave the club this summer, saying that the 24-year-old "has his heart set on going."