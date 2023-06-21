Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham and Jaylen Brown got front-row seats for the launch of Pharrell Williams' debut collection as the new creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Jude Bellingham only completed his transfer to Real Madrid a week ago, but he has wasted no time in making the most of his new superstar status by taking up a front row seat by the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

Bellingham was relieved from international duty for England's recent internationals in order to attend his unveiling at the Bernabeu last Thursday following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could be worth up to €134 million.

His England teammate, Marcus Rashford, had no such luck. But, after wins in Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, the Manchester United forward's drawn-out 2022-23 season was finally (mercifully) over, and he was free to link up with Bellingham among the cream of the fashion and celebrity world.

Dressed in the very finest haute couture, Rashford and Bellingham certainly looked the part as they strutted their stuff in the French capital on Tuesday. The pair attended the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2024 show, where they were sat next to Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown.

Rashford was wearing a pristine green Louis Vuitton coach jacket over a white embroidered beads T-shirt with black jogging pants, a pair of Clash Square sunglasses and an LV Chain Links necklace, a look that would cost around $6,400 off the rack.

However, his attire was positively understated in comparison to the outfit chosen by Bellingham. The 19-year-old went all out with a pyjama suit consisting of a flocked jacket, matching monogrammed pants and heavyweight Baroque loafers, deftly accessorised with LV 1.1 Millionaires Infinity Dots sunglasses and a monochrome bandana tied around his neck.

That fit would set you back around $7,300, although there is a saving to be made by the fact Bellingham's ensemble does not include a shirt under the jacket.

The duo were joined by Bellingham's 17-year-old brother Jobe, who recently signed for Sunderland in the same week as his older sibling moved to Real Madrid, and came dressed in equally eye-catching attire.

The Bellingham bros. were unwinding on holiday together in the south of France earlier this week, before travelling up to Paris to take in the launch of Pharrell Williams' debut collection as the new creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton.

They took their places for the show in the front row, along with the stars regularly seen next to the catwalk such as Beyonce, Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian.

The show took place in front of a global audience on the Pont Neuf bridge as models paraded a variety of high-concept street wear, pearl-studded tracksuits and oversized furry jackets along the gold-painted runway.

After 11 months of work, the Bellinghams and Rashford have certainly earned their break from the world of football.