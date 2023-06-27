Harry Kane is Tottenham Hotspur's record goal scorer. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Harry Kane has been told by Tottenham Hotspur that he is not available for transfer this summer, sources told ESPN, despite Bayern Munich stepping up their interest in the England captain.

It has been reported that Bayern have submitted a €70 million ($60.2m) offer for the Kane, 29, but sources told ESPN that Spurs have not received an official bid from the German champions.

Spurs are aware of Bayern's interest in Kane, who has a year to run on his contract at the London club, but there are no plans to offload the forward during the transfer window.

Manchester United are also monitoring Kane's situation, but sources have repeatedly told ESPN that a move to Old Trafford is unlikely unless the player actively forces a transfer by telling Spurs that he wants to leave this summer.

Kane will be able to leave as a free agent at the end of next season if he chooses not to sign a new contract, and he could speak to overseas teams in January to negotiate a move at the end of next season.

Information from ESPN's Julien Laurens contributed to this report.