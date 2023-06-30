Mark Ogden explains why the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea will improve Manchester United. (1:27)

Manchester United are planning face-to-face talks with David de Gea in a bid to resolve his contract standoff, sources have told ESPN.

De Gea's existing deal at Old Trafford officially expires on Friday when the goalkeeper will become a free agent. He is getting married this weekend and sources have told ESPN that United are allowing the 32-year-old to spend time with his family in Spain without interruptions.

However, club bosses including football director John Murtough are keen to meet De Gea in person to discuss his contract situation.

Manager Erik ten Hag has said publicly he wants the Spaniard to stay, although the club have been keen to reduce his weekly wage of around £375,000-a-week.

United had the option to extend De Gea's deal by a year until 2024 but decided against triggering the clause.

Sources have told ESPN that United are also talking to Andre Onana's representatives with a view to making an offer for the Inter Milan goalkeeper.

Ten Hag knows the Cameroon international well after their time together at Ajax. There is also interest in FC Porto's Diogo Costa and Brentford's David Raya.

United have extended Tom Heaton's contract for another year and Dean Henderson has returned to the club after spending last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Forest are keen to sign Henderson permanently after avoiding relegation from the Premier League last season.