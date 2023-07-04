Ivan Fresneda joined Real Valladolid from Leganes in 2020. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda but the deal is dependent on the Catalan club being able to create salary space first, sources have told ESPN.

Fresneda, 18, was in talks to join German side Borussia Dortmund but the emergence of Barca's interest changed the Spain youth international's plans this summer.

Sources have told ESPN that Barca are putting the finishing touches to a five-year deal with the player's camp and are hopeful of reaching an agreement with Valladolid -- who were relegated to the Spanish second division last season.

Fresneda's release clause is €20 million ($21.7m) but sources have told ESPN the Catalan club believe the transfer could be completed for around half of that amount.

Dortmund and Arsenal both eyed a move for Fresneda in the January transfer window following his breakout season in LaLiga with Valladolid.

The Bundesliga club's interest carried into the summer but the relationship between Barca president Joan Laporta and the player's agent, Fali Ramadani, has helped Barca move ahead of the competition.

However, Barca are subject to financial restrictions because they are in breach of their LaLiga-imposed spending limit.

They can only spend 50% of anything they save or raise and need to move on players at the club before they are able to complete more transfers.

Ilkay Gundogan has already arrived as a free agent from Manchester City and the signing of Inigo Martinez is also set to be announced soon after the defender's contract with Athletic Club expired.

ESPN have previously reported that Barca are also in advanced talks to sign the Brazilian striker Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, while Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu is the leading target to fill the void left by Sergio Busquets.

They are also among the club's keen on Fenerbahce youngster Arda Guler, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid, among other clubs.

In the case of Fresneda, sources added that the key to the deal could lie in the departure of Sergino Dest, who spent last season on loan at AC Milan.

Dest will return to Barca for preseason training next week facing an uncertain future, with the United States defender open to staying but the club seeking an exit.

Julian Araujo, a January signing from LA Galaxy, is another right-back who will begin preseason with Barca, although he could also leave this summer, potentially on loan.

Jules Kounde was Barca's first choice right-back last season but the France international prefers to play in the middle of the back four, while Sergi Roberto and Alejandro Balde have also played on the right side of the defence.