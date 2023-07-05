Sergio Rico sustained a head injury on May 28 when he was hit by a horse in Spain. Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has left the Intensive Care Unit at Seville's Virgen del Rocio hospital five weeks after sustaining head injuries after being hit by a loose horse in an accident in Spain.

Rico's wife, Alba Silva, confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that the Spanish player has been moved out of ICU into another ward in hospital to continue treatment.

"We are very happy, he was moved out [of the ICU] to another ward and he's doing well. We can now be with him 24 hours. Sergio is in good spirits," Silva said.

PSG's second-choice goalkeeper Rico, 29, was taking part in the Rocio pilgrimage in Almonte, Huelva, when the accident took place on May 28.

He was airlifted to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma. Rico has received an outpouring of support from PSG and his former clubs.

He joined PSG in 2020 after a season-long loan at the club.

He previously played at Sevilla, Fulham ans Mallorca. Rico has also been capped once for Spain in 2016.