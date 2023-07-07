Mark Ogden explains why he thinks the attraction of the Saudi Pro League will only increase in years to come. (2:07)

Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone has received a lucrative offer to manage Saudi club Al Ahli, but sources told ESPN he has no plans to abandon his LaLiga job.

Spanish sports daily Marca reported on Friday that Al Ahli, one of the Saudi Pro League top clubs, have contacted the Argentine coach with a "dizzying" offer, but ESPN sources say he will remain in Madrid.

The sources also said this is not the first time the Saudi club have inquired about Simeone's services and that a lucrative offer was also tabled this past May.

Simeone signed a contract extension two years ago that will take him through the end of the 2024 season and has indicated that he would like to continue with the club.

Despite struggles early in the season, Simeone revitalised the team and they finished third in the Spanish league this past season, behind champion Barcelona and Real Madrid, thus qualifying for 2023/24 Champions League for their 11th straight season.

Atleti have rebuilt the squad this summer, adding Javi Galán, Çağlar Söyüncü y César Azpilicueta.

Simeone has been manager at Atleti since 2011, making him the person who has coached a team for the most consecutive seasons in La Liga.

Simeone, 53, coached River Plate among other clubs in his native Argentina and had a short spell at Italian club Catania before eventually taking over at Atlético.

Sources told ESPN that Álvaro Morata has also received an offer from a Saudi club along with an interest from AC Milan.

Despite having renewed his contract with Atleti through 2026 a few weeks ago, sources said he has not yet made a definitive decision regarding his future.