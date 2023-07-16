Manchester United have agreed a deal with Inter to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana, sources have told ESPN.

The Cameroon international is set to have a medical before completing a €50 million move to Old Trafford.

United are hopeful Onana, who will replace David De Gea as the club's No. 1, will be available to travel with the squad for the preseason tour of the United States, which kicks off with a stop in New York this week.

Sources have told ESPN that once Onana is officially a United player, Dean Henderson will be granted permission to join Nottingham Forest in a permanent move.

Henderson spent last season on loan at Forest, and although he has been back at Carrington for the start of preseason training, he is expected to finalise a £20m move to the City Ground.

Onana, who worked with Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax Amsterdam, will become United's second summer signing after the arrival of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea. He will fill the void left by De Gea, who has left Old Trafford on a free transfer after 12 years at the club.