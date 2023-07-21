Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner, Alessia Elefante, were attacked and robbed at their home in Paris in the early hours of Friday morning, sources told ESPN.

The couple were tied up at their home in the French capital but managed to escape to a nearby luxury hotel at 3.30 a.m. local time, where staff raised an alarm. The pair were later taken to hospital.

Donnarumma sustained light injuries, while Elefante was unharmed, sources have told ESPN.

"A police investigation has been opened for armed robbery in an organised gang and aggravated violence following the incidents that happened overnight at Mr. Donnarumma's flat," the Paris prosecutor's office told ESPN.

The robbers took €500 000 ($556,430) worth of jewellery, luxury bags and watches, sources added.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was awarded the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper in the world in 2021. Xavier Laine/Pool/Getty Images

Donnarumma, 24, joined PSG in 2021 and won the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper in the world later that year. He has won the Ligue 1 title in both of his two seasons at the club.

He began his career at AC Milan where he made his senior debut at just 16 years old and went on to make 251 appearances. Donnarumma also has 54 caps for Italy.

This is not the first time a PSG player has been targeted. In March 2021, defender Marquinhos was subject to a robbery while his father and two teenage daughters were home by a pair of attackers who were later handed jail terms.

A number of former and current PSG players have also had their homes robbed, including Thiago Silva, Angel Di Maria, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Presnel Kimpembe, Mauro Icardi.