Transfer Talk: Bayern Munich eye Liverpool's Fabinho

TOP STORY: Bayern keep tabs on Liverpool's Fabinho

Bayern Munich are monitoring the situation of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho amid Al Ittihad interest, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

The 29-year-old Brazil international could be on his way out of Anfield as Jurgen Klopp looks to alter his midfield options ahead of next season. Jordan Henderson is expected to depart Anfield for Al Ettifaq, whilst Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner have all parted ways with the Reds following a disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

The report states that whilst Liverpool are keen to get the deal with Al Ittihad finalised, Bayern are waiting in the wings should a deal fall through.

Fabinho is under contract with Liverpool until 2026, and Bayern will likely have to dig deep into their pockets to overcome the Saudi club's offer and facilitate the potential move.

Fabinho could be the next midfielder to leave Liverpool. James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

- Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has not agreed a deal with Al Nassr, according Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Mane is still fighting for his place with Bayern, but with significant interest from the Saudi club, the Bavarian club may look to part ways with the 31-year-old. Mane's future is not expected to be resolved until late August, with the potential arrival of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane influencing the decision made.

- AS Roma are interested in Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata. However, the Italian outfit are not willing to meet the Spaniard's release clause, per Rudy Galetti. Roma are negotiating with Atleti to drop their asking price for the 30-year-old, who has also attracted attention from Internazionale.

- Barcelona are in the market for a right-back and have identified Iván Fresneda as a target for this summer, reports Sport. The 18-year-old has emerged as a bright talent in LaLiga following an impressive season for Real Valladolid. The report states that whilst Fresneda is keen on a move to the Catalan giants, interest from the Premier League could see Barcelona miss out as they look to raise funds to secure a deal.

- Nottingham Forest are closing in on a £15m deal for Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga, according the Daily Mail. The Sweden international has attracted significant interest within Europe, with the Red Devils happy to part ways with the 21-year-old. The report reveals that Forest fought off interest from Marseille, Everton and West Ham United to secure the signature of Elanga, who is set to have a medical with the East Midlands outfit in the coming days.

- Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada's deal to AC Milan has seemingly fallen through, with the Italian giants favouring a move for Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze, per Fabrizio Romano. If Milan were to secure Chukwueze's signature, this would cancel Kamada's proposed move to the San Siro, as the club's non-EU spots would be filled. Kamada posted an impressive 2022-23 season, netting 16 goals and seven assists in all competitions, with the free agent having several clubs in Europe monitoring his situation.