With the recent successes of the sports teams in South Florida, the addition of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami has the city yearning for more. (2:28)

Lionel Messi made his debut for Inter Miami after coming off the substitute's bench in the 54th minute at a sold-out DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner began on the bench alongside fellow new signing and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets for Miami's opening Leagues Cup match against Mexican side Cruz Azul. The two then entered the game together in the second half, with Miami leading 1-0.

Miami had long targeted Friday's game for Messi to make his debut for the MLS side following his blockbuster arrival on a free transfer. He signed a 2½-year contract with Inter Miami that will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually.

However, manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino had cautioned in the buildup to the match that both Messi and Busquets might not be fit enough to play from the start after only recently returning from vacation following the end of the European club season last month.

"From what I have seen up to now they are going fit to play and it is likely that on Friday they can be there," Martino told ESPN Fútbol 12 on Wednesday. "Whether that will be as starters or coming in at the half, we will have to make that decision yet, but as I see it, Leo as well as Busi can play [on Friday]."

Spain international Jordi Alba, the third former Barcelona player to join Miami this summer, was not named in the squad after his signing was confirmed only on Thursday.

Lionel Messi arrives for his first Inter Miami game, against Cruz Azul, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Messi was introduced to his new home fans on Sunday and trained for the first time as a member of the club Tuesday. On Friday, he arrived with the team about two hours before game time, dressed in the team colors with a pink T-shirt and black shorts. He stopped for a few photos and handshakes as he entered the tunnel leading to the locker room.

He got a hug and shared a few words with LeBron James -- another athlete who knows a thing or two about making a highly celebrated move to Miami, after he joined the Heat in 2010 and won his first two NBA titles in a four-year stay -- on his way to the bench. Messi took his seat and watched his new team start his new era.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham was on the field about three hours before kickoff, taking a video with his phone as he scanned the empty seats. Messi jerseys were stocked at the team store inside the stadium, and entrepreneurs were selling unofficial Messi jerseys on the road leading to the venue.

The team was bracing for a gathering of GOATs at Messi's debut match: James, Serena Williams and Tom Brady -- like Messi in soccer, they're in the conversation of "greatest of all time" when it comes to the NBA, tennis and the NFL -- were all in attendance. Kim Kardashian was there, too, saying one of her sons had a particular reason to attend.

"He's so excited to see Messi," Kardashian said.

Miami currently has the worst record in MLS, but the newly redesigned Leagues Cup, featuring every MLS and Liga MX team, offers a chance for Messi & Co. to win immediate silverware and claim one of three places available in next season's Concacaf Champions League.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.