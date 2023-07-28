Once voted the best women's player on the Asian continent, China's Wang Shuang is no stranger to intense pressure. (3:05)

Still only 28, Wang Shuang already has over 120 caps to her name and is fast approaching the 50-goal mark for China.

She previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and is now plying her trade in America's NWSL with Racing Louisville.

She was named Women's Footballer of the Year in 2018 and was part of the Chinese outfit that won their 9th AFC Women's Asian Cup -- but first in 16 years -- last February.

By all accounts, she has been one of Asia's best footballers of her generation but there was one thing that had eluded her.

Not anymore. Not since Friday evening at Australia's Hindmarsh Stadium.

With China a player down since Zhang Rui's 29th-minute dismissal, it was Wang -- on as a halftime substitute -- who kept her composure after a lengthy VAR review delay to convert from the penalty spot and hand her side a plucky 1-0 win over debutants Haiti.

In doing so, Wang -- featuring at the tournament for the third consecutive edition -- now has a FIFA Women's World Cup goal to her name.

It is a accolade befitting a player of her stature but also one that arguably would have made her career quite incomplete had she never achieved it.

Now that it is out of the way, the Wuhan native will be hoping for more as she and the Steel Roses look to seal what initially looked an unlikely qualification for the knockout round.

They still have a huge task on their hands as they complete their Group D campaign on Tuesday against one of the tournament favourites in England.

But what Wang's maiden WWC goal has done for the Chinese is at least give them a chance as they sit level on three points with Denmark, three adrift of group leaders England.

Especially when those points they garnered against the Haitians looked like they might slip away after Zhang was sent off.

For the second game running, after their opening 1-0 loss to Denmark, Wang once again started on the bench and it remains to be seen whether that is through fitness or a tactical decision by China coach Shui Qingxia.

It certainly cannot be due to form.

Not when Wang is easily the most talented member of the Steel Roses and looked a class above the rest -- opposition included -- after she took to the field in the second half of Friday's encounter.

She always looked to have an extra second on the ball and it was her visionary through-pass to release Zhang Linyan down the right that eventually led to the winger winning the decisive spot-kick.

Appearing at her third FIFA Women's World Cup, Wang Shuang finally has her first goal of the tournament as she came off the bench to convert from the spot to hand China a much-needed win over Haiti. AP Photo/James Elsby

Wang would go on to effortlessly dispatch her effort from 12 yards into the bottom corner, and then showed her experience in the closing stages as he retained possession at certain crucial moments even if the Chinese did endure some nervy moments -- including having VAR come to their rescue after Haiti had a penalty of their own overturned.

Of course, Wang is not doing it all on her own -- and she can't.

Despite having 55 goals to her name, the versatile Wang Shanshan has been deployed as a centre-back so far in the tournament and it has proved to be a savvy decision by Shui, while Chen Qiaozhu has also offered plenty of grit and physicality in defence -- even if it was her challenge that almost handed the Haitians a lifeline.

Then, there is also Zhang Linyan, who was a real livewire down the right and showcased her full array of abilities to show why she is currently plying her trade in Europe with Switzerland's Grasshoppers.

These three, and more, will again have to play to their full potential if China are to have any chance of getting whatever result they will need against the Lionesses to advance in the round of 16.

Yet, there is no greater trump card the Steel Roses boast than Wang Shuang.

And it will be intriguing to see if Shui can continue to leave her waiting in reserve, especially given she will certainly be flying even higher on confidence now that she finally has her World Cup moment in the bag.