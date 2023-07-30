Galatasaray have reached an agreement to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year contract, the Turkish Super League champions said on Sunday.

Galatasaray said they would pay a fee of €10 million ($11.02m) to PSG over four seasons, while Icardi will be paid €6m per season.

Icardi was on loan on Galatasaray last season and scored 22 goals and recorded seven assists in 24 league appearances, helping the club to win a record 23rd title in May -- their first since the 2018-19 season.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha also joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal earlier this month, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.