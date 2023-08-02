Former LAFC forward Diego Rossi is returning to MLS.

The Columbus Crew announced on Wednesday that it had signed the 25-year-old Uruguayan as a designated player from Turkish side Fenerbahce for an undisclosed fee. Rossi's contract with the Crew runs through the 2026 season with and option for 2027.

"Diego is a winner and an exciting, skillful player, and we are excited to welcome him to the Crew," said president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko. "He has a natural ability to score and create goals, and he has further demonstrated his exceptional quality over the past few seasons while competing in Europe.

"Diego is a great addition to our dynamic attack, and as importantly, he is a true fit for our Club's desired culture and style of play."

Rossi, who became the youngest player to win the MLS Golden Boot with LAFC in 2020, joins a Crew side that sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference table and is in the knockout round of the ongoing Leagues Cup competition between MLS and Liga MX clubs.

LAFC initially loaned Rossi to Fenerbahce in 2021 before the deal became permanent in 2022. During his time in Turkey, Rossi helped the team to the Turkish Cup and scored 10 goals in 64 matches in the Super Lig.

The two-time MLS All-Star has 49 goals and 23 assists to his credit in 107 regular and postseason games for LAFC and could play as soon as Friday when Columbus hosts Minnesota United FC in the Leagues Cup round of 32.

Earlier on Wednesday, Atlanta United announced it had signed forward Saba Lobzhanidze as a designated player on a transfer from Hatayspor of the Turkish Super Lig.

Lobzhanidze, 28, brings a wealth of experience that includes qualifying World Cup and UEFA Euro matches for Georgia. He participated in two Euro qualifiers for his native country as recently as June.

Atlanta United have Lobzhanidze under contract through 2026.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.