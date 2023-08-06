Mark Ogden reacts to Netherlands' performance in their win over South Africa that takes them to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup. (1:08)

SYDNEY, Australia -- Netherlands coach Andries Jonker said the 2023 World Cup is not over for Danielle van de Donk after the midfielder was left in tears following a yellow card during Sunday's 2-0 win against South Africa that will see her miss the quarterfinal against Spain through suspension.

Former Arsenal player Van de Donk, who now plays for Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, received her second booking of the tournament after a second-half foul on Kharabo Dhlamini during the round-of-16 victory in Sydney, meaning she will have to sit out Friday's clash against Spain in Wellington, New Zealand.

At the end of the win against South Africa, a visibly upset Van de Donk looked inconsolable as teammates and coach Jonker attempted to comfort her while the Dutch players celebrated on the pitch.

But although the 2019 World Cup finalists face a daunting challenge against Spain to reach the semifinals, Jonker said that Van de Donk can still look forward to another appearance in the tournament.

"We have come here with the conviction to beat everybody and that means all the teams, including South Africa and Spain," Jonker said. "So this doesn't have to be the last game for Danielle. She can be back for the semifinal.

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker consoles Danielle van de Donk. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

"Danielle is disappointed to get a second yellow card, we are disappointed too, but we know the rules and I can see why the referee gave it. Danielle has universal qualities that are really part of the game and if she doesn't play, we don't have these qualities.

"It's a puzzle we have to work out in the next few days, but we have several midfielders who can come in and play."

Jonker, meanwhile, said his team were not at their best against South Africa, despite ultimately winning the game.

"We didn't start that bad, but we played against ourselves after couple of minutes," he said. "We lost many balls and gave South Africa the possibility to succeed.

"Our goalkeeper saved many shots that were dangerous, but in the second-half we were much better, we had more control of the game and scored the second goal. After that, we deserved to win the game."