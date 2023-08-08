A 29-year-old Greek fan has died after overnight clashes between rival supporters in Athens, causing UEFA to postpone a Champions League qualifying game scheduled for Tuesday because of the violence.

After the fan's death, Greek authorities had requested that all supporters should be excluded from the match between AEK Athens and Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb at the Opap Arena.

Dinamo fans were officially already excluded under a previous ruling by UEFA.

Eight fans were injured while Greek police said Tuesday they had made 88 arrests, mostly of Croatian supporters.

"UEFA deplores in the strongest possible terms the appalling incidents that took place in Athens last night and resulted in the loss of a life. While expressing our deepest sympathy to the family of the victim, to AEK Athens FC and its fans, we would like to reiterate that violence has no place in our sport and we expect that those responsible for this terrible act be arrested and consigned to justice in the shortest delay," UEFA said in a statement.

"Following yesterday's violence and in consultation with the local authorities, UEFA has decided that the conditions for the match between AEK Athens FC and GNK Dinamo to go ahead tonight are not met.

"In line with article 26.01 of the Regulations of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24, the match planned to be played tonight at Agia Sofia Stadium in Athens is hereby postponed."

UEFA says what was going to be the second leg in Zagreb next Wednesday will now be the first leg. The second leg will be held in Athens on Aug. 18 or Aug. 19.