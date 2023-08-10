Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is Real Madrid's No. 1 choice to fill the void created by Thibaut Courtois' injury but the club are still looking for other alternatives because of the high price it would cost to sign the Morocco international, sources confirmed to ESPN's Rodrigo Faez.

Madrid have also sounded out David de Gea and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa but sources told ESPN that Bounou is seen as the best fit for manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Courtois suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in training and will undergo surgery in the coming days, Madrid announced on Thursday. Sources have told ESPN that Courtois will be out six to seven months.

Bounou joined Sevilla from Girona in 2019 and has become one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga. The 32-year-old also helped the Andalusian club win the Europa League twice and was key to Morocco's run to the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Sevilla's Yassine Bounou has established himself as one of LaLiga's top goalkeepers. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Image

The problem for Madrid is that Sevilla are well aware of their goalkeeper's lofty reputation and will not make his departure easy. Bayern Munich tried unsuccessfully to sign him during the current transfer window after being informed of Sevilla's asking price.

Sources told ESPN that Sevilla's president, Jose Castro, is already talking with Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez and has asked for more than €30 million ($33 million) to start negotiating.

Madrid, according to the sources, will try to lower Sevilla's demands but have other alternatives, including De Gea and Kepa, in case a move for Bounou does not come to fruition.

De Gea, who was very close to signing for Madrid in 2015, is a free agent after his contract with Manchester United expired this summer but isn't a unanimous choice at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sources added that Kepa, who has been tracked by Madrid in the past, is also on their radar but if they decide to move for the Chelsea goalkeeper they would try to make it a loan deal.