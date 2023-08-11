Transfer Talk: Man Utd to focus on Amrabat after Fred exit

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd eye Amrabat after Fred exit

Manchester United will press on with their ambition to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, according to the Sun.

The proposed move for Amrabat follows the exit of Fred to Fenerbahce, with the Turkish side having reached an agreement in principle worth €10 million ($10.9m) plus another €5m in add-ons. The 30-year-old is set to fly to Istanbul on Saturday for his medical, and is subject to personal terms being agreed and international clearance.

If the move goes through, United boss Erik Ten Hag will be keen to press on with his plans to bring Amrabat to Old Trafford in an effort to strengthen the Red Devils' midfield.

United have been in talks with Fiorentina over a potential deal throughout the summer, and they are keen to get the move over the line. It's believed that the hold up was, in part, due to the delay in Fred leaving the club.

Juventus are also keen to land 26-year-old Amrabat, who rose to prominence during Morocco's run to the World Cup semifinals last year.

Sofyan Amrabat remains a transfer target for Manchester United. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are looking to beat Liverpool to the signing of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to the Sun. The Blues are close to agreeing a fee of £55m for the 19-year-old after having previously bid £48m for the Belgian's transfer. The development comes as Liverpool attempt to sign Brighton star Moisés Caicedo, who has long been linked with Chelsea. Caicedo had been expected to join Liverpool after the Reds had agreed a fee of £111m with Brighton, but sources told ESPN that the 21-year-old prefers to join Chelsea instead.

- Talks are underway between Sevilla and Real Madrid over the transfer of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, according to Marca. The 32-year-old stopper had looked likely to accept an offer from a Saudi Arabian side, but the lure of Madrid -- who are in need of a goalkeeper following the ACL injury to Thibaut Courtois -- has changed his mind, and he's hoping he can now stay in Europe. Bounou is contracted at Sevilla until 2025 and has a buyout clause believed to be €50m, though Madrid hope to negotiate.

- Randal Kolo Muani's form has been attracting interest from clubs all over Europe, but Eintracht Frankfurt are hoping they can convince their star striker to stay. Footmercato reports that Paris Saint-Germain have joined Bayern Munich in the race to land the France striker, who has also been linked with Real Madrid. The 24-year-old scored 15 goals last season and added 11 assists, making him one of the most dangerous attackers in the Bundesliga. "We would all be happy if Kolo stayed," Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller said, "We just have to wait and see what will happen before [transfer deadline day] Sept. 1."

- Napoli are closing on a deal to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Viega for just under €40m, according to Corriere Dello Sport. The 21-year-old is Napoli's top target this summer, with the Italian Serie A champions having made a previous €33m offer earlier this week. The fee is likely to rise but fall just short of Viega's €40m release clause. The Spanish youngster was also targeted by Liverpool and Chelsea.

- Internazionale are still hopeful of signing Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic from Udinese, but the Nerazzurri are said to be considering pulling out of the deal after the 21-year-old's entourage changed their financial demands at the 11th hour. According to Corriere Dello Sport, Inter had agreed an initial loan deal with a purchase obligation but his agents reportedly presented new demands after he had completed his medical. Midfielder Giovanni Fabbian was all set to move in the opposite direction, but his move now hangs in the balance while the representatives of both Inter and Samardzic go back to the negotiating table.