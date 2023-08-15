Craig Burley and Steve Nicol both can't believe a penalty wasn't given to Wolves in the last minutes of their loss to Manchester United. (1:05)

We're keeping track of all VAR decisions in the Premier League throughout the 2023-24 season. Who will get the best of the decisions, and the worst of them?

Total overturns: 4

Rejected overturns: 0

Leading to goals: 1

Leading to disallowed goals: 2

Penalties awarded: 1 (1 scored)

Pens for handball: 0

Penalties overturned: 0

Penalties retakes (GK/DEF encroach): 0

Penalties retakes (ATT encroach): 0

Goals ruled out for offside: 2

Goals awarded after incorrect offside: 0

Goals ruled out for handball: 0

Goals allowed after wrong handball: 0

Goals ruled out for a foul: 0

Red cards: 1

Overturned red cards: 0

What will the VAR review?

- Goal/no goal

- Penalty/no penalty

- Direct red card (not second yellow card/caution)

- Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player)

What will it not review?

- Any yellow card (including second yellow card leading to red)

- Any free kick offence outside the box (other than red card offence)

This relates purely to overturned decisions, so penalty appeals that stay with the on-field referee are not included.

Overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: +1

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: +1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 0

Game: Tottenham (H; Aug. 13)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bryan Mbeumo) for foul on Mathias Jensen by Son Heung-Min, 23 minutes - FOR

Son Heung-Min was judged to have been brought down by Mathias Jensen. BBC

Overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: +1

Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

Game: Burnley (A; Aug. 11)

Incident: Anass Zaroury sent off for serious foul play on Kyle Walker, 90+4 minutes - FOR

Anass Zaroury was sent off after brining down Man City defender Kyle Walker. BBC

Chelsea 0

Overturns: 2

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 0

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: 0

Game: Liverpool (H; Aug. 13)

Incident: Mohamed Salah goal disallowed for offside, 29 minutes - FOR

Incident: Ben Chilwell goal disallowed for offside, 39 minutes - AGAINST

Liverpool 0

Overturns: 2

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 0

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: 0

Game: Chelsea (A; Aug. 13)

Incident: Mohamed Salah goal disallowed for offside, 29 minutes - AGAINST

Incident: Ben Chilwell goal disallowed for offside, 39 minutes - FOR

Overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 0

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: -1

Red cards for / against: 1 / 0

Game: Man City (H; Aug. 11)

Incident: Anass Zaroury sent off for serious foul play on Kyle Walker, 90+4 minutes - AGAINST

Overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 0

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 0 / 1

Game: Brentford (A; Aug. 13)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bryan Mbeumo) for foul on Mathias Jensen by Son Heung-Min, 23 minutes - AGAINST