Aleksandar Mitrovic could be set to leave Fulham. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Al Hilal have made a £46 million ($58m) offer for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, sources have told ESPN.

The Saudi Pro League side have already had multiple bids rejected but returned with an improved proposal which is believed to be close to Fulham's asking price.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Saudi transfer tracker: Done deals, players linked & failed talks

Mitrovic wants to leave Fulham but it was expected he would remain at Craven Cottage this summer after being reintegrated into the first-team, having initially trained away from his teammates at the start of the club's preseason tour to the United States as he pushed for a move.

The 28-year-old was a 58th-minute substitute in Saturday's 1-0 win at Everton but Al Hilal's new bid places fresh doubts over his future.

Fulham boss Marco Silva would prefer to keep Mitrovic, who scored 15 goals last season, but he said last week: "The market is open and everyone is looking for the strikers and they want the best.

"If they want the best then you would look at Mitro. I cannot guarantee he will be with us until the end of the market because I cannot control the market. But we are ready if something happens even if something I don't like what happens."