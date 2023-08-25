Alex Kirkland reacts to Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales' speech where he refused to resign after his unsolicited kiss of Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup final. (1:31)

Luis Rubiales refused to resign as president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Friday, and said he will "fight to the end" after a week of growing pressure following his unsolicited kiss of Spain player Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales, 46, announced the surprise move -- after widespread reports that he planned to quit -- in a speech in which he attempted to justify his behaviour, and lashed out at critics, during an extraordinary meeting of the federation's general assembly.

The president of Spain's Sports Council (CSD) and its Secretary of State for Sport, Victor Francos, subsequently confirmed that the CSD would take action against Rubiales, bringing a case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"Do you think this [incident] is so serious that I should go, after the best management in the history of Spanish football?" Rubiales said. "Let me tell you: I'm not going to resign. I'm not going to resign. I'm not going to resign.

"I've come under a lot of pressure. Perhaps somebody will look to remove me on Monday. But we live in a country of laws. Is a consensual kiss enough to remove me? I'm going to fight until the end. I hope the law is followed, and that as there's no reason to [remove me], it won't happen."

Luis Rubiales was defiant in an explosive speech where he refused to resign as Spain's FA president. Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Rubiales gave a lengthy account of his actions following Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup final, which included grabbing his crotch in the immediate aftermath of the win, and the unsolicited kiss on Hermoso's lips during the medal presentation ceremony.

"In a moment of euphoria, I grabbed that part of my body," Rubiales said. "I was looking at [coach] Jorge Vilda. We've been through a lot this year. People have wanted to do the same to [Vilda] that people are doing to me, with a false narrative. We've suffered a lot. I got very emotional and lost control. ... I must apologise to the Queen, the Infanta and the Royal Household. My sincere apologies."

However Rubiales -- who was elected RFEF president in 2018 -- would not accept any wrongdoing regarding the kiss.

"My desire in that moment was exactly the same as if I'd have been kissing one of my daughters," he said. "No more or less. Everybody understands that. It was a spontaneous kiss, mutual, euphoric and consensual. That's the key.

"[Hermoso] had missed a penalty. I have a great relationship with all the players. ... In the moment that Jenni arrived, she lifted me up off the ground. We almost fell over. We hugged. I said, 'Forget about the penalty, you've been fantastic, we wouldn't have won the World Cup without you.' She said: 'You're great.' I said, 'A kiss?' and she said: 'Yes.'

"From 'no big deal' and all that, then the pressure starts, the silence of the player and a statement [from Hermoso] that I don't understand. Justice isn't being done here. This is a social assassination of me, they're trying to kill me."

Rubiales went on to call his critics "false feminists."

"We must know the difference between truth and lies," he said. "I'm telling the truth. False feminism doesn't look for justice or truth, it doesn't care about people. ... [Various politicians] have used terms like sexual violence, assault. What will women who have been sexually assaulted think of that?

"These people are trying to assassinate me and I'm going to defend myself. The false feminists destroy people. ... The press, in the majority, will keep killing me but I know the truth, and what my family and the people who love me think. The truth is the truth."

Rubiales' behaviour after Spain's World Cup win in Sydney led to criticism, both domestically and internationally, with FIFA announcing Thursday it would be beginning disciplinary proceedings.

Rubiales initially branded his critics "idiots" but later issued an apology.

Spain's acting prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, called that response "insufficient and inadequate" while acting second deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz called for Rubiales to resign.

Rubiales has been a controversial figure throughout his tenure as head of Spanish football's governing body.

He sacked Spain coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the men's 2018 World Cup, and took the Spanish Supercopa to Saudi Arabia with then active player Gerard Pique as a business partner.

The RFEF also faced criticism over its handling of the complaints of 15 Spain players over coach Jorge Vilda and the federation's support for the women's national team.

Rubiales' response was to back Vilda. Three of the 15 featured at the World Cup after some changes were made, while seven refused to participate and five were not selected.