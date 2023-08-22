The Spanish women's national team celebrate in front of fans following their win at the Women's World Cup. (0:41)

Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales "should resign" from his post after he kissed Spain star Jenni Hermoso, according to the country's acting second deputy prime minister, Yolanda Diaz.

Rubiales apologised for his actions after receiving criticism for greeting Hermoso on the podium during Sunday's award ceremony following Spain's 1-0 win over England in the Women's World Cup final by grabbing her head in his hands and kissing her on the lips.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- 2027 WWC predictions: Spain to win back-to-back titles?

Diaz dismissed Rubiales' public apology, saying she believes that Hermoso was "harassed and assaulted."

"Our most resounding condemnation for what we saw," Diaz said on social media in reference to Rubiales' kiss. "Nothing more and nothing less, a woman has been harassed and assaulted.

"His [Rubiales'] excuses are useless. What we ask is for the sports law to be applied and for the Sport's federation protocols to be activated. This person should resign."

During the medal ceremony, Rubiales was also seen effusively hugging and kissing other Spain players on the cheek.

Luis Rubiales apologised after kissing Spain star Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the World Cup final. Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press via Getty Images

The apology came after Spain's minister for culture and sport, Miquel Iceta, described Rubiales' actions as "unacceptable" on Monday.

Spain's Association for Women in Professional Sports (AMDP) also accused Rubiales of a "lack of decorum, irresponsibility and indecency."

The AMDP added in a statement they would be "delighted" to give Rubiales "the training you need [to treat players] or resign."

Rubiales initially responded to the criticism by saying those who condemned his actions are "idiots." In a later statement, he accepted he "had made a mistake" and would "learn from this."

Hermoso downplayed Rubiales' behaviour earlier on Monday, saying the kiss was "no big deal" and blaming "the emotion of the moment."

Hermoso, 33, who is Spain's leading career goal scorer, arrived in Madrid on Monday with the rest of the Spain squad. They were welcomed by thousands of fans.

Spain's acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday after greeting Jorge Vilda's team at the Moncloa palace in Madrid that the Spain squad will be awarded the Royal Order of Sports Merit.