Bala Devi returns as India announce women's football squad for Asian Games

Former captain and star striker Bala Devi returned to the Indian women's football team after a hiatus of four years as the 22-member national squad for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games was announced on Friday. Bala Devi last played for India in the South Asian Games in Kathmandu in 2019.

The inclusion of Bala Devi will add a definite edge to this Indian team while entering the Asian Games to be played in Hangzhou, China. Bala Devi carries with her rich experience of playing at the international level for India since 2005. The elite striker has so far netted 36 goals for India from just 46 matches.

Bala Devi's scoring prowess had earned her an 18-month contract with Scottish Women's Premier League club Rangers in 2020. She played 9 matches for Rangers and scored 2 goals, thus becoming the first Indian woman to play and score for a professional club in Europe. Her first goal in the Scottish league came during Ranger's 9-0 drubbing of Motherwell on December 6, 2020.

However, an ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury and the surgery that followed cut short her time at Rangers, and she had to enter an extensive rehabilitation process. Bala Devi, who has been named thrice as AIFF Women's Player of the Year, made her much-awaited return earlier this year through a national camp organised in Chennai by head coach Thomas Dennerby.

Subsequently, Bala Devi also signed up with Odisha FC in the Indian Women's League for a one-year contract. In the Asian Games 2023, India are in Group B along with Chinese Taipei and Thailand.

The senior national women's team will also be playing the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 from October 26 to November 1, where it has been clubbed with Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan. India are scheduled to play Japan on October 26, Vietnam on October 29 and Uzbekistan on November 1. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the third round from where the first two teams will make the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Indian women's football squad for 2023 Asian Games

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Elangbam Linthoi Chanu, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Sanju Yadav, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Dalima Chhibber, Astam Oraon.

Midfielders: Priyangka Devi, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore.

Forwards: Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha Kalyan, Renu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti Chauhan, Ngangom Bala Devi.

Coaching Staff: Thomas Dennerby (Head Coach), Anthony Samson Andrews (Coach), Maymol Rocky (Assistant Coach), Ronibala Chanu (Goalkeeping Coach).