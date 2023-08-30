Gab & Juls question whether Neymar is a club legend at PSG and discuss his transfer to Al Hilal. (2:01)

Randal Kolo Muani refused to train with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday and is pushing for a transfer, the German Bundesliga club said Wednesday.

Reports claimed on Wednesday that Kolo Muani is already in the French capital ahead of a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, who are reshaping their attack after losing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and Neymar joining Al Hilal in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League. Kolo Muani told broadcaster Sky in Germany on Tuesday that he wants a move to PSG.

"Striker Randal Kolo Muani today informed the Eintracht Frankfurt sporting management that he will not take part in today's final training session ahead of the Europa Conference League qualification playoff second leg against Levski Sofia on Thursday," Eintracht said in a statement.

"He stated his intention to move clubs before the end of the transfer window on Friday night as the reason for his absence."

After joining Eintracht from Nantes, Kolo Muani impressed last season with 23 goals in 46 matches overall and started this campaign with three goals in four games.

Eintracht board member Markus Krösche expressed his disappointment at Kolo Muani's decision not to train.

"This isn't the Randal we've got to know and we know his real character. He's being bombarded at the moment and the result is this reaction, which is wrong, as we've made clear to him and his entourage along with all the ramifications," Krösche said. "We'll contest the match against Levski Sofia without him. For us it's clear: this behavior has no influence on transfer business. What matters now is the important game against Sofia."

The 24-year-old forward -- who has scored one goal in nine games for France -- could be reunited at PSG with France teammates Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.

Kolo Muani made an impact when he came on as a substitute during the World Cup final last December. France drew 3-3 with Argentina before losing on penalties and Kolo Muani converted his penalty in the shootout loss.