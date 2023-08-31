Who could move on Transfer Deadline Day: Salah, Amrabat, more

With Mohamed Salah's being linked to Al Ittihad, Don Hutchison answers the question if Salah can be replaced. (2:02)

The transfer window has entered its final stages as the clock ticks down to Friday's deadline. The Premier League is set to close for business at 6 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. BST (find out when other leagues close here), but despite time running out for deals to do be done, there are still lots of club and players around Europe aiming to get moves over the line.

Some will get done, others will fizzle out before the deadline, while there are players who will be linked over the next 24 hours who are highly unlikely to join a new team.

Here are some deals that could happen on Friday.

File this one in the "highly unlikely" category, but because of the sums reported to be involved in terms of potential transfer fee (£118m) and wages (£65m per year), Al Ittihad's interest in the Liverpool forward must be taken seriously. Liverpool insist Salah is going nowhere, while the Saudi window is open until Sept. 20, but it's still one to watch.

Manchester United have held a summer-long interest in the Morocco midfielder, but financial restrictions at Old Trafford mean they can only structure a loan move. United's initial offer was rejected by the Serie A club, but the player is keen to sign, so this one should get done.

The versatile Tottenham defender is the subject of interest from Fulham and Bayern Munich, while he has been told he can leave Spurs by coach Ange Postecoglu. It's a straight choice: stay in London with Fulham or hook up with close friend and former Spurs teammate Harry Kane at Bayern. Though Bayern are also tracking Fulham's João Palhinha, so that could make an impact on where he ends up.

play 1:20 Hislop urges Maguire to leave Man United Shaka Hislop believes Harry Maguire should leave Manchester United if he wants to further develop his career.

Harry Maguire: Man United to West Ham

Man United boss Erik ten Hag is happy to offload the world's most expensive defender (£80m) and West Ham are prepared to strike a £30m deal to sign him, but despite a lack of opportunities at Old Trafford, Maguire is resisting a move. Deadline Day may prompt a late U-turn by the England international.

Ansu Fati: Barcelona to Brighton

Brighton have moved ahead of Tottenham in the race to sign the Barcelona forward on a season-long loan. The prospect of European football at the Amex and Brighton's reputation as a club that dramatically improves players is likely to swing the deal in Brighton's favour. As a result, Barca could land João Félix on loan from Atletico Madrid as a replacement.

Jesse Lingard to West Ham

The former Manchester United midfielder is a free agent after seeing out a 12-month deal at Nottingham Forest. The 30-year-old has seen interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, but West Ham are frontrunners after opening talks to re-sign a player who impressed during a loan spell at the London Stadium in 2021.

play 1:32 Laurens: Chelsea would drive Cucurella to Man United themselves Julien Laurens explains why he doesn't feel a loan move for Chelsea's Marc Cucurella makes sense for Manchester United.

Marc Cucurella: Chelsea to Man United

Just 12 months after sealing a £63m move from Brighton to Chelsea, Cucurella is on the way out at Stamford Bridge with Manchester United close to agreeing a loan deal to solve their injury crisis at left-back after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Ryan Gravenberch: Bayern to Manchester United or Liverpool

Liverpool and Manchester United are both interested in signing the Bayern Munich midfielder, but with United focusing their attention on Amrabat, the path is clear for Liverpool to seal a loan deal for the 21-year-old, who only signed from Ajax last summer for €18m.

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward is holding out for an €80m move to Paris Saint-Germain and is refusing to train with the Bundesliga club in an effort to force the transfer to go ahead. PSG need a forward, so expect this one to happen, with Hugo Ekitike possibly moving the other way as part of the deal.

play 1:06 Burley: This Tottenham squad is not good or deep enough Craig Burley gives his thoughts on Tottenham's exit from the Carabao Cup in the second round.

Brennan Johnson: Nottingham Forest to Tottenham or Brentford

Tottenham are pushing hard to sign the Wales forward as they attempt to reinvest the £88m received from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane. Forest want at least £50m from clubs keen on Johnson and, with Spurs set to miss out on Ansu Fati to Brighton, Postecoglu could move for him. Brentford are also reportedly in the battle and have had a £43m bid rejected.

Donny van de Beek: Man United to Lorient or Galatasaray

French club Lorient and Turkish side Galatasaray are both in talks with Manchester United over a move for the former Ajax midfielder. Van de Beek, who signed for €45m from Ajax in 2020, has endured a miserable three years at Old Trafford and has no prospect of game time, so a deal with either club is likely.

João Cancelo: Man City to Barcelona

Barcelona want to sign the Portugal defender from Manchester City and a loan deal is likely. But the LaLiga champions must offload a number of players to enable them to register him with the league to comply with their salary cap regulations.