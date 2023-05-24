The 2023 summer transfer window promises to be another busy period, with big names such as Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) and Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) among the stars who could move on.

Most leagues in Europe will open their windows in early July, while the general deadline for closing is Sept. 1 rather than Aug. 31 due to possible midweek fixtures in the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. The winter window will close on Thursday, Feb. 1 for the same reason.

Clubs in all leagues will still be able to sign players as free agents after the deadline, and as long as they are not officially attached to any club on Friday, Sept. 1.

Deals can be agreed between leagues with different transfer windows. They will be officially completed if or when the signing club's window is open.

All dates are correct as listed by FIFA's Transfer Window Calendar.

Lionel Messi is out of contract this summer and can sign for another club as of July 1. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Premier League transfer window

The transfer market will reopen on Wednesday, June 14, though most international deals and free transfers will not go through until July 1.

Between June 14 and July 1, only domestic deals can be officially completed by Premier League clubs.

The Premier League will close the transfer window on Friday, Sept. 1 at 11 p.m. BST / 6 p.m. ET.

The winter window will run from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1.

LaLiga transfer window

The LaLiga window will officially open on Monday, July 3 and will close at 11 p.m. BST / 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 1.

The winter window will run from Jan. 2 to Feb. 1.

Serie A transfer window

The market will open on Saturday, July 1 and close on Friday, Sept. 1, expected at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET.

The winter window runs from Jan. 2 to Feb. 1.

Bundesliga transfer window

The window will be open as of Saturday, July 1 and will close at 5 p.m. BST / midday ET on Friday, Sept. 1.

The winter window runs from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1.

Ligue 1 transfer window

Ligue 1 will fall into line with other European leagues by opening its transfer window on Saturday, July 1 and will close it on Friday, Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET, with the winter window running from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1.

Women's Super League transfer window

The WSL summer window will open on June 26 and runs through to Sept. 14.

MLS transfer windows

Major League Soccer's first window closed on April 24. A secondary window will open on Wednesday, July 5 and close on Wednesday, August 2.

OTHER TRANSFER DEADLINES

Australia: Sept. 12

China: July 31

Greece: TBC

Mexico: Sept. 13

Portugal: Sept. 22

Saudi Arabia: Sept. 20

Turkey: Sept. 8

