Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, while Chelsea's Joao Felix is attracting interest from AC Milan and Aston Villa. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea, Napoli and now Tottenham. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

- Manchester United have received an enquiry from Tottenham Hotspur regarding winger Alejandro Garnacho, reports Daily Mail. Spurs are believed to be keen on a loan for the 20-year-old, with talks expected to continue between both clubs over a potential deal. Chelsea and Napoli have been linked with interest in a permanent move for Garnacho, who the Red Devils would reportedly let go for an offer in the region of £60 million.

- The representative of Chelsea forward João Félix is exploring a potential move to AC Milan, reports Nicolo Schira. Agent Jorge Mendes is said to be in Italy discussing a loan move to the San Siro for the 25-year-old, who according to Sky Sports Deutschland, is also on the radar of Aston Villa as a potential replacement for Jhon Durán. Felix has made just three starts for the Blues in the Premier League this season.

- An approach for Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez has been made by Manchester City, says Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations are reported to be underway between both clubs, and while the Liga Portugal side would prefer to keep the 23-year-old, he could be signed if Man City activate the €60 million release clause in his current deal. Gonzalez joined the Dragoes from Barcelona, who are in line to receive 40% of any future transfer fee.

- Manchester United are interested in a move for on-loan VfB Stuttgart striker El Bilal Toure, according to Foot Mercato. The Red Devils are reported to have "accelerated" in their pursuit of the 23-year-old who is on loan from Atalanta, and it is said that there could be a three-way deal situation emerging in which the Bundesliga club would make his loan become permanent for €18 million before moving him on to Old Trafford.

- An agreement has been reached between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan for centre-back Fikayo Tomori, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. An initial €25 million plus €5 million in bonuses is reported to have been agreed for the 27-year-old, and he is set to consider his future and a potential return to the Premier League after initially wanting to remain in Italy.