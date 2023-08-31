Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson retain their England places for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Ukraine and Scotland, while Eddie Nketiah and Levi Colwill have been called up for the first time.

There was no place once again for Raheem Sterling -- who was left out following consultations between Southgate and the Chelsea winger in June amid fitness concerns -- in a 26-man squad named at St George's Park on Thursday.

Nketiah has scored two goals in three Premier League appearances for Arsenal while Colwill has impressed for Chelsea after forming a key part of England's successful Euro under-21 side earlier this summer.

Maguire is yet to play a single minute for Manchester United this season as speculation persists over his future while Henderson opted to leave Liverpool and join Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, which was made more controversial by his previous support for the LGBTQ+ community.