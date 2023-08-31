Manchester United are set to sign Sergio Reguilón on a season-long loan from Tottenham, sources have told ESPN.

The 26-year-old has been given permission to travel for a medical after the two clubs agreed terms following United's decision to switch their attention from Chelsea's Marc Cucurella.

United are in the market for left-back cover having learned Luke Shaw is facing several weeks out with a thigh injury, joining back-up option Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines.

Cucurella was on United's shortlist but Chelsea's decision to play him in Wednesday's EFL Cup win over AFC Wimbledon meant he could not join Erik ten Hag's side and then play for a third club this season if his loan spell at Old Trafford was cut short in January, when Shaw and Malacia are expected to be available.

Sergio Reguilón spent last season on loan at Atlético Madrid and has yet to make an appearance for Tottenham this campaign. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Reguilon has been deemed surplus to requirements by new Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou after spending last year on loan at Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniard joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in 2020 for £25 million, making 52 Premier League appearances.

Meanwhile, Spurs are expected to enquire about the availability of Chelsea's Conor Gallagher as they seek to improve their midfield options.

The Blues turned down a £40m bid for Gallagher from West Ham in July.

Tottenham are also pursuing a deal for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson with the Midlands club valuing him at around £45m.