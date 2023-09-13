Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has left Paris Saint-Germain to join Qatari side Al Arabi, the clubs said on Wednesday.

The Qatar Stars League club said Verratti had signed a three-year contract after they agreed to pay a reported €45 million ($48.31m) to the Ligue 1 champions to secure the 30-year-old.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"I was very proud to wear the colours of Paris St Germain for more than a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players, and to win 30 trophies," Verratti told PSG's website.

"Paris, the Club and its supporters will always have a very special place in my heart. I will be Parisian forever."

Marco Verratti becomes the latest big-name player to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Verratti joined PSG in 2012 from his hometown club Pescara. The Ligue 1 side paid €12m ($12.87m) for the then 19-year-old.

He leaves PSG as the club's most decorated player, having won nine Ligue 1 titles and lifted both the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue six times.

Al Arabi finished runners up to Al Duhail in last season's Qatar Stars League and have started this season with three draws. The Qatari transfer window remains open until Sept. 18.