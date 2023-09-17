Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané scored once again as Al Nassr cruised to a comfortable 3-1 over Al Raed on Saturday.

The former Premier League stars found the back of the net for the fourth consecutive Saudi Pro League match as Al Nassr continued their fine form.

After losing their opening two league matches, Al Nassr have won the last four matches with Ronaldo and Mane leading the way.

Mane, who moved to Saudi Arabia following a disappointing year at Bayern Munich, broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet late on.

The Portugal captain is the league's top scorer this season with seven goals to his name and teammate Mane on six goals.

Elsewhere, former Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin scored the winning goal as Al Ahli overcame Al Taawoun in a 3-2 thriller.

Steven Gerrard's side Al Ettifaq also secured a victory as ex-Celtic striker Moussa Dembélé scored in a 3-1 win over Abha.

Al Hilal remain top of the league after this weekend's action with Neymar making his debut in a 6-1 victory against Al Riyadh.