MLS on Monday terminated the contract of Montreal's Matko Miljevic. Getty Images

Major League Soccer on Monday said it terminated the contract of CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic for "engaging in conduct detrimental to the league."

In a one-sentence news release, MLS added that the decision came on the heels of an investigation for violation of the playing agreement.

Reports last week in Canadian media claimed that the 22-year-old Miami-born player had played in a Quebec indoor amateur soccer league under an assumed name and was subsequently banned for life from said league for punching another player in the face.

Playing in any league other than MLS violates the standard player contract.

On Thursday, Montreal manager Hernan Losada confirmed that the team was aware of the allegations.

"We were made aware of the situation, and there is an open investigation into this matter," Losada said. "Matko will not be in training until everything is resolved. The people who need to make decisions will make them, but it's not for me to give my opinion while we're in the middle of an investigation."

A product of the Boca Juniors academy, Miljevic was in his third season with the team, and was not receiving regular playing time with just 124 minutes in eight league appearances this season.

Miljevic made his MLS debut with Montreal in 2021 and appeared in 35 league matches (eight starts), contributing two goals and two assists.

Montreal announced in mid-February that Miljevic would be sidelined 8-12 weeks following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.