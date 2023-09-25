Ajax said on Monday they are considering legal action against the Dutch football federation (KNVB) after the governing body ordered the remainder of their abandoned match with Feyenoord to be completed on Wednesday behind closed doors.

Feyenoord were winning 3-0 away to arch-rivals Ajax after 55 minutes when home fans threw flares down onto the pitch, causing the Eredivisie fixture to be abandoned.

Ajax had originally been scheduled to face KNVB Cup opponents FC Volendam on Wednesday. Both teams are considering taking legal action.

Ajax said in a statement on Monday: "Due to national and international matches, the first possible time to play Ajax - Feyenoord from Ajax's point of view is the first week of November. Then a cup round is played in which Ajax and Feyenoord do not participate. FC Volendam does."

The KNVB defended their decision in their own statement.

"The basic principle is that the competition must be as fair as possible and that a match should therefore preferably be decided on the field. The match must then be resumed as quickly as possible."

Sunday's Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord was abandoned after 55 minutes due to flares thrown onto the field. ANP via Getty Images

The Eredivisie match between Ajax and FC Volendam, initially scheduled for Wednesday, will be postponed to a later date, the KNVB added.

Mounted police later used teargas to disperse rioting fans outside the stadium after a group of angry Ajax supporters tried to force their way inside the arena after the match was stopped.

Dutch police confirmed on Monday that 15 arrests have been made in connection with the incidents, with two officers injured.

Police said in a statement: "After the abandoned Ajax-Feyenoord match on Sunday, September 24, things got out of hand around the Johan Cruijff Arena. Rioting supporters forcibly entered the main entrance and pelted the Mobile Unit (ME) with stones."

Sunday's derby becomes the latest match to be abandoned in Dutch football, which has struggled to deal with fan behaviour in recent years.

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot said it was "especially annoying" that his side were not able to finish what had been a superb performance.

"In this way the chance for something very beautiful is taken away from us," Slot said. "We understand the decision that has been taken, but we do not feel a sense of victory... And so we certainly won't get on the bus satisfied."