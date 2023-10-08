AC Milan have announced they are to sell goalkeeper jerseys which can be customised with Olivier Giroud's name and number on the back after the French striker's heroics against Genoa in the Rossoneri's 1-0 away win on Saturday.

Giroud was forced to go in goal after Mike Maignan was sent off and coach Stefano Pioli had already used his allotted five substitutions.

Milan said in a statement: "Last night Olivier Giroud became part of Milan history by courageously defending the AC Milan goal in the final minutes of the Rossoneri's match against Genoa.

"The Club has decided to honour his performance in its last line of defence by putting him in the list of goalkeepers. Additionally, fans can now purchase the goalkeeper jersey and customize it with 'Giroud 9.'"

Olivier Giroud saw a free-kick rebound off the bar in his first act as the Milan goalkeeper. Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The highlight of Giroud's performance in the net came in the dying moments of the game, where the all-time top goalscorer for France bravely charged out to deny George Puscas a glaring opportunity to equalise.

The 37-year-old took to social media after the game to enjoy the moment, sharing an image of himself in Maignan's shirt with the caption, "For you Magic Mike. The stopper Giroud."