A Ligue 1 game between Montpellier and Clermont was abandoned on Sunday after a firework thrown from the stands landed next to Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw, who was then stretchered off.

Montpellier were leading 4-2 when the firework was thrown in the first minute of six minutes of injury time, and Diaw fell to the ground and received treatment before being taken off.

A few minutes later, the players went back to their dressing rooms. The match was then definitively called off without the remaining stoppage time being played.

Clermont-Ferrand goalkeeper Mory Diaw was injured by a firecracker thrown from the stands.

After Diaw fell, Clermont defender Neto Borges was shown a red card after a video replay showed him making a gesture toward the Montpellier fans.

It remained uncertain whether the French league would award Montpellier the win.