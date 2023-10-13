Open Extended Reactions

West Ham are considering a fresh approach for Harry Maguire in January should his lack of game-time continue at Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.

The east London club held a series of talks with United over the summer but Maguire ultimately stayed at Old Trafford to continue the fight to resurrect his career under Erik ten Hag.

Speaking earlier this week at St George's Park, the 30-year-old said he did not turn down a move to London Stadium.

"The actual opportunity to go to West Ham, it wasn't agreed really between both clubs and myself," he said.

"It wasn't just my chance to say, 'Yes, I'm going.' It wasn't agreed between both clubs so the actual opportunity wasn't there because we didn't get far enough down the line with it."

Maguire reiterated his desire to make a success of his time at United but after starting just two of the club's 11 games this season, he added: "I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month and if it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things."

Sources have told ESPN that West Ham have been encouraged a deal could be revived in January, especially given United are not expected to stand in his way of a departure.

Harry Maguire denied that he had a choice to join West Ham last summer. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

David Moyes remains a firm admirer of Maguire and a move could also be triggered by the possibility of West Ham centre-back Kurt Zouma moving to the Saudi Pro League in January.

West Ham are keen to tie Zouma down to a new contract given his existing agreement expires in the summer of 2025.

Moyes made the 28-year-old club captain in the wake of Declan Rice's summer departure to Arsenal and talks are ongoing over a new deal.

However, the Saudi Pro League clubs -- four of whom are now owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) -- spent heavily in the summer to bring may top European stars to the Middle East and are intent on doing so again in January.

Zouma is believed to be one name PIF are ready to target if West Ham cannot secure an agreement, sources have told ESPN.