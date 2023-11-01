Open Extended Reactions

Although it's been far from perfect, Christian Pulisic is the USMNT player who may be enjoying the best 2023-24 season in Europe thus far after a successful move to AC Milan. Andrea Bruno Diodato/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The current European league season is about two months old, depending on the league in question. As such, a fair bit of data is now available in terms of American players performing overseas.

Some have established themselves in new clubs. Others have found the going a bit tougher, though the season is long, leaving plenty of time to turn things around. All of them continue to look to use their club form as a spring board for the U.S. men's national team.

With that in mind, here is ESPN's stock watch for those USMNT players abroad. This isn't an assessment of every American abroad -- just those that have caught the eye and have had a noteworthy couple months, for good or for ill.

⇑ Stock up: Christian Pulisic, forward, AC Milan

Christian Pulisic has encountered some tough sledding in the Champions League, but there can be no complaints about his league form for AC Milan. He contributed his second assist of the season over the weekend on Olivier Giroud's opener against Napoli as Milan held on for a 2-2 draw. He's also chipped in with four goals in league play.

The biggest worry for Pulisic right now is that he had to come off at halftime with a tight adductor muscle, but the injury isn't expected to be serious. So far Pulisic's summer move to Milan has been a huge positive -- he immediately became a starter, and he continues to have the trust of manager Stefano Pioli.

⇑ Stock up: Weston McKennie, midfielder, Juventus

Weston McKennie has seemingly proved his worth to Juventus manager Max Allegri. It's helped his case that two Juve midfielders, Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, have been suspended for allegations of doping and gambling, respectively, but it's still a positive that McKennie is starting and playing regular minutes.

His versatility in playing as a wing back or as a central midfielder has served him in good stead, too. He played in both roles in Juve's 1-0 win over Verona over the weekend, creating a team-high three chances, and McKennie looks set to get consistent playing time going forward.

⇑ Stock up: Luca de la Torre, midfielder, Celta Vigo

Luca de la Torre has long had a habit of betting on himself, with positive results. His move back in 2022 to Celta Vigo from Dutch side Heracles Almelo is a case in point. While injuries slowed his progress initially, he's gradually taken on a bigger role.

This season, De la Torre has been a consistent presence in manager Rafa Benitez's lineup -- even as the team has struggled, De la Torre has not been the one to get the hook. The question now is to what extent can he parlay his club form into more playing time with the USMNT.

⇑ Stock up: Yunus Musah, midfielder, AC Milan

After looking like he would have a hard time cracking Milan's lineup, Yunus Musah has gradually proved himself to manager Stefan Pioli. It has helped that Musah has been able to play in a variety of midfield roles.

He played as a defensive midfielder in the Champions League outing against Borussia Dortmund, but was pushed a bit further forward last weekend against Napoli. He still needs to play a bit quicker when in his own half, but overall he's made a positive impression with the Rossoneri.

⇑ Stock up: Johnny Cardoso, midfielder, Internacional

Johnny Cardoso has made steady progress since locking down a starting spot in Internacional's midfield in 2020. This year he helped the club to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, and he's gotten steady playing time, playing more than 2,000 minutes so far this season, earning two goals and two assists.

Now he's poised to take his talents to a bigger stage, reportedly securing a move to LaLiga's Real Betis. If the reports are true, that would represent an important step up in the 22-year-old's development.

⇑ Stock up: Sergiño Dest, defender, PSV Eindhoven

Last season's nightmare -- in which Sergiño Dest played just 626 minutes in all competitions while on loan at AC Milan from Barcelona -- is now firmly behind him. In its place is a loan move to PSV, and while the level might not be the same as LaLiga or Serie A, at least Dest is back on the field again.

Are there still questions about Dest's overall defending? Indeed, but at least there is now an opportunity for that aspect of his game to improve and get sharpened. Between the Eredivisie and Champions League, he's featured in 678 minutes this season, which is already an improvement from last season.

⇑ Stock up: Ricardo Pepi, forward, PSV Eindhoven

Ricardo Pepi is off to a solid start after securing a summer move from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, having spent the previous campaign on loan with Eredivisie side Groningen after struggling at Augsburg. Pepi has taken on the role of supersub, and scored twice in 151 minutes of play this season.

The challenge for Pepi is to try and displace Luuk de Jong in the starting line-up. It's no easy task given that de Jong has eight goals and six assists so far, but Pepi has at least put the frustrations of his time at Augsburg in the past.

⇑ Stock up: Malik Tillman, midfielder, PSV Eindhoven

Malik Tillman is another player making his way at a new club and, despite a brief setback, it's been going well. He was making steady progress with three goals and an assist before sustaining an injury that prevented him from joining up with the USMNT for the October international window. But Tillman is now recovered and has started PSV's last two league games.

If Tillman continues to get playing time at PSV -- and is effective with the time he gets -- a bigger role with the USMNT could be there for the taking, especially given Weah's injury and Brenden Aaronson's lack of offensive production.

Malik Tillman, right, celebrates scoring for PSV with teammate Luuk de Jong on October 8, 2023. Tillman is still outside the USMNT core, but more good club performances could bring him new opportunities to break through. Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

⇔ Stock even: Tim Weah, midfielder, Juventus

Timothy Weah had been making inroads at Juventus as well, often playing in a right wing back role that plays to his ability to contribute on both sides of the ball. But he's played an entire match just once so far for Juventus, and the sight of him hobbling off with a hip flexor issue last weekend could see him forced to the sidelines, and may cause him to miss the Concacaf Nations League matches in mid-November.

Given that Weah has been one of the most consistent U.S. men's national team players, Weah's injury is a potential blow to manager Gregg Berhalter. For Weah, though, it could be a big setback in his trajectory at Juve.

⇔ Stock even: Folarin Balogun, forward, Monaco

Folarin Balogun's first season with Monaco following a summer move from Arsenal, has been whiplash-inducing. He missed two penalties in a game against Nice, followed that up with goals in each of his next two matches, only to be subbed at halftime of last week's 2-0 loss against Lille.

Balogun still figures to continue to get playing time, despite his up-and-down journey so far, but he'll need to find consistency if he's to remain in Monaco's starting line-up as a first-choice player.

⇓ Stock down: Gio Reyna, midfielder, Borussia Dortmund

Giovanni Reyna's recovery from a lower leg fracture sustained in the Concacaf Nations League last June has been slow. Yes, he dazzled while on international duty with the U.S., but his time on the field at club level has been limited.

Reyna did make his first start of the season for Dortmund last weekend -- but was subbed out after 45 quiet minutes, leading him to be rated the second-worst of Dortmund's players by German outlet Kicker. The good news is that he's still regaining his fitness, but with rumors of an impending move circulating, time may be running out for Reyna at Dortmund.

⇓ Stock down: Tyler Adams, midfield, Bournemouth

This assessment has nothing to do with Tyler Adams' play, and everything to do with his lack of fitness.

Since Adams sustained a hamstring injury in March of 2022, he has struggled to get back. He signed with AFC Bournemouth in August, reinjured his hamstring again and has seen the field exactly one time this season. He needed surgery again, and now this latest one will have him likely out until February.

USMNT fans can only have their fingers crossed that Adams can make it back in time for the Copa America this summer.

⇓ Stock down: Matt Turner, goalkeeper, Nottingham Forest

Matt Turner has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Nottingham Forest so far this season, but the season has been something of a struggle.

Out of all Premier League goalkeepers with at least 200 minutes this season, Turner ranks 17th out of 22 in terms of goals prevented with -1.15. ("Goals prevented" is a measure of xG conceded from shots on target minus goals allowed.) The miscommunication with teammate Harry Toffolo that led to Liverpool's third goal last weekend wasn't a good look either.

Greek international goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, who Forest signed in September for a reported fee of more than €5 million, is waiting in the wings. Can Turner hold him off?

Matt Turner concedes a goal to Liverpool's Darwin Nunez on Oct. 29, 2023. Turner has had a rough start to the season for Nottingham Forest. Peter Powell/EPA

⇓ Stock down: Chris Richards, defender, Crystal Palace

As solid as Chris Richards has been for the USMNT of late, he's struggled for playing time with Crystal Palace, logging just 109 minutes in league play this season.

Given that Richards encountered similar difficulties last season, it may be time for the former Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim defender to look for other options come January. Otherwise, he'll continue to be on the outside looking in for the USMNT.

⇓ Stock down: Brenden Aaronson, midfielder, Union Berlin

Brenden Aaronson finds himself in a tough spot, playing on loan for a team with the fourth-worst attack in the Bundesliga, with a total xG of 11.5 through nine league games. Union Berlin isn't a team that likes to have the ball either, with just 43.8% possession on average, and that shows with how little Aaronson has gotten on the ball.

Style of play aside, Aaronson has yet to make much of an impact, failing to record any goals or assists. And while he's started the last two league matches for Union Berlin, he's been subbed out both times. There's still time to turn things around, but after last year's disappointing campaign with Leeds United, his career seems to have stalled.

⇓ Stock down: Ethan Horvath, goalkeeper, Nottingham Forest

Ethan Horvath was left off Forest's Premier League roster this season, meaning he won't see the field again until the January transfer window. That is a massive blow considering that Horvath helped Luton Town gain promotion to the Premier League last season while on loan.

The situation won't help Horvath's international prospects either as he looks firmly outside the preferred pecking order of goalkeepers at the USMNT.