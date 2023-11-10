Open Extended Reactions

James Maddison has withdrawn from England's forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia due to an ankle injury, his club Tottenham Hotspur confirmed on Friday.

The 26-year-old was substituted in first-half stoppage time during Spurs' 4-1 home loss against rivals Chelsea after going to the ground without contact. The game ended Ange Postecoglou's unbeaten start to the season with Spurs.

