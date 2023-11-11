Open Extended Reactions

Jude Bellingham will miss Real Madrid's game against Valencia on Saturday because of a shoulder injury, the club said in a statement hours before kickoff.

Bellingham didn't come off the bench in Madrid's 3-0 win over Braga on Wednesday that put them into the Champions League knockout stages.

The LaLiga game against Valencia will be Madrid's last before an international break.

Bellingham has been named in the England squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers next week. England, who have already qualified for next year's tournament in Germany, host Malta on Nov. 17 before visiting North Macedonia three days later.

Bellingham, 20, is Madrid's top scorer this season with 13 goals, including a LaLiga leading 10 goals, since his arrival in the summer from Borussia Dortmund.

Madrid are second in the league behind Girona, who remain top of LaLiga after winning a fifth-consecutive league win against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday