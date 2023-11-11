Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier confronted angry supporters of his own team following their surprise 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

In a video posted on social media, England international Trippier can be seen walking over to a section of Newcastle fans and responding to one supporter by saying: "Are the lads not giving everything? How many injuries have we got?"

He was then led away by teammate Joelinton.

Newcastle were already missing 11 players through injury and suspension going into Saturday's game. It then lost Miguel Almirón to what looked like another hamstring problem midway through the first half.

"The fans are emotional, they have travelled a long way," Trippier said when asked about the incident by Sky Sports.

"I had a chat with one of them, saying we are giving everything and there's no need to panic.

"We got beat and we apologise for that result, but the lads are giving everything."

Kieran Trippier interacts with Newcastle United fans following their loss to Bournemouth. Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe defended Trippier's reaction after the team suffered their second defeat in four days following a Champions League loss at Borussia Dortmund.

"Kieran is fine. Emotions run high," he told Sky Sports. "We all feel a bit emotional after that from our perspective.

"We value all our away support, we value them greatly. We thank them for their support."

Dominic Solanke scored both goals for Bournemouth in the second half to secure only their second win of the season and end Newcastle's seven-match unbeaten league run.

Newcastle dropped to seventh in the Premier League while Bournemouth moved out of the relegation zone with the three points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.