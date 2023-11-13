Open Extended Reactions

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas will take temporary charge of Italian Serie B side Como, the club confirmed on Monday.

Fabregas will replace Moreno Longo as manager, after the Italian won just 16 of his 45 games in charge.

The job will mark the 36-year-old's senior managerial debut. The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder retired from his playing career in July.

Fabregas played 17 games in Italy's second-tier with Como last season before taking on the role of the club's youth team coach.

Como are sixth in the standings and take on Feralpisalo at home on Nov. 25.