Messi goes back to the '90s with new retro Argentina jersey

Adidas have scored a surefire hit by releasing a fresh batch of glorious retro kits that are almost certain to find their way on to the Christmas wish lists of football fans the world over.

The Retro National Originals collection consists of faithful remakes of some popular and fondly coveted international kits and other team apparel of the past -- a selection of classics ranging from the 1980s to the mid-1990s.

In all, there are 10 national teams from Europe and South America represented in the collection: Argentina, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Spain and Sweden.

Here is a selection of a few of the standout items on offer, and there really is only one place to start.

Argentina

As modelled by the reigning eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi himself, the Argentina retro kit is a revamp of the memorable deep blue alternate jersey worn by Diego Maradona & Co. at the 1994 World Cup.

The tournament was a bust for the Albiceleste and (quite literally) for Maradona, who played twice in the group stage in the United States before being sent home for failing a drug test. However, the away kit has endured, and the modern version retains all the splendour of the original -- from the panel of black diamonds running down one side of the front to the repeated pattern of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) logo embedded within the fabric.

Germany

Adidas

Germany have had both their home and away kits from 1996 -- the year they became European champions for the third time -- recreated for the modern era.

The crisp, white home kit returns complete with its round, button-up collar, the large shield-shaped badge and the three colours of the Bundesflagge incorporated as part of the trim. Much like the Argentina kit, the logo of the German Football Association (DFB) is embedded within the fabric.

There is also the gorgeous, teal green away kit worn by the German national team at Euro 1996, which ended in triumph for Die Mannshaft thanks to Oliver Bierhoff's extra-time golden goal winner against Czech Republic in the final at Wembley.

Mexico

Adidas

Adidas have gone back 40 years to bring back the claret red 1984 away kit worn by Mexico. El Tri spent a considerable amount of time playing friendlies in Europe that year as part of their preparation to host the 1986 World Cup, where they reached the quarterfinals.

Spain

Adidas

Spain have seen one of their most archetypal national team kits reproduced as part of the Retro National Originals collection in the shape of their 1996 home jersey, as worn at the European Championship of that year.

With a round, button-up collar, the jersey is predominantly red (as you would expect from a team nicknamed "La Furia Roja."). It also features a large navy blue panel on the right flank that houses both the country's coat of arms and the three stripes of Adidas in yellow. A large image of the logo of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is also embedded within the red field.

The RFEF logo, designed by celebrated Spanish surrealist artist Joan Miró, takes pride of place on the accompanying track top, which is also part of the collection.