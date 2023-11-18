Seb and Herc discuss Gregg Berhalter's selection for the US Men's National Team in their 3-0 victory against Trinidad and Tobago. (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

United States midfielder Weston McKennie has left the team's camp ahead of the second leg of its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, U.S. Soccer announced Saturday.

The Juventus player is dealing with aggravated left knee tendinopathy -- a form of overuse -- according to the USSF.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Juventus, who sit second in the Serie A table, has a key league match against first-place Inter Milan on Nov. 26. McKennie has appeared in all 12 of Juventus' league matches this season, starting 10, after returning to the club following a loan at Leeds United for the second half of last season.

McKennie played the full game in the U.S.'s 3-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. The aggregate series with the Caribbean country is doubling as a qualifier for next summer's Copa America, which will be staged in the U.S.

With McKennie having departed, the U.S. will not add a replacement to the roster and will carry 22 players for the return leg in Port of Spain. Celta Vigo's Luca de la Torre is a likely candidate to start in his place, alongside Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah in midfield.