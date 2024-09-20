Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to rule Kevin De Bruyne out of Sunday's clash with Arsenal, saying he could yet be involved despite picking up an injury on Wednesday.

"He feels a little better today... Tomorrow we train and we will see. He could be [involved]," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

De Bruyne was substituted at half-time during the 0-0 draw against Inter Milan. The Belgium international picked up an injury late in the first half after trying to race onto a through ball from Jack Grealish.

City prepare to host Arsenal in what could prove a pivotal clash in the race for the Premier League title.

Guardiola's side have been unbeaten this season and are top of the Premier League after winning all of their opening four games.

The Spanish manager was asked about the ongoing debate over the congested football calendar, particularly Rodri's comments that a player strike may not be far off.

"I agree with you, maybe for the first time, that many voices are talking about the players," Guardiola said. "I'm pretty sure that if something is going to change, it must come from the players. They are the only ones who can change something.

"The business can be without managers, sporting directors, media and owners, but without players you cannot play. The only ones to have the power to do it is them.

"And also I'm pretty busy they've done it to adjust the game, to make it more attractive. That's the reason why many players around the world, not just Rodders [Rodri], are starting to talk. We'll see."