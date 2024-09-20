Open Extended Reactions

The transfer window might be shut across Europe's top five leagues, but the rumour mill keeps on turning! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid interested in Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid remain interested in Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, but they have not yet made an official approach to his entourage, per Matteo Moretto.

It has been reported that the Spanish giants view the England international as an attractive prospect, with his contract with Liverpool expiring at the end of the season. Alexander-Arnold joins Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah as key players at Anfield who all see their contracts expire with the Premier League giants at the end of the season.

Whilst it is reported that no progress has been made regarding a new deal at Anfield, Los Blancos have made no official approach to Alexander-Arnold's representatives, despite their interest.

The Spanish outfit still have Dani Carvajal at the club and they are set to offer him a new contract, which will likely be finalised in the near future. However, the 32-year-old does not represent a long-term option for Real Madrid, which makes the potential opportunity to secure Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer an even more attractive prospect.

The 25-year-old enjoys a strong relationship with Los Blancos midfielder Jude Bellingham, however, a deal is not understood to be at any advanced stage yet, with his future at Liverpool currently unclear.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Rajan Hothi)

- Barcelona are looking to strike a deal for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Jerdy Schouten, but they will face competition from the Premier League, according to Matteo Moretto. The report suggests that whilst Barcelona have tracked the playmaker and added him to their short list, PSV are demanding a fee between €30-35m, making a deal difficult to strike for the Catalan outfit. Alongside the demanding fee, Barcelona will have to contend with significant interest from the Premier League, which plunges any potential deal into doubt.

- Bayern Munich retain an interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, suggests Christian Falk. It is reported that whilst a deal could not be struck in the summer, that could change for next summer. Tah is out of contract with the German champions at the end of the season, leaving the door open to Bayern landing the Germany international on a free transfer. Chelsea are also reported to hold an interest, though their financial pressures mean that they will reportedly not offer the same amount as Bayern.

- Manchester City are looking to extend midfielder Rodri's deal amid Real Madrid interest, per Nicolo Schira. The Spain international is under contract with the Premier League champions until 2027; however, the tweet reveals that City have offered the 28-year-old a new deal until 2028, with the club having the option to extend this to 2029. Real Madrid are reportedly admirers of the midfielder and have been showcasing interest in landing a deal for Rodri.

- Newcastle hold an interest in Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to TeamTalk. The 27-year-old is in the last year of his contract at Goodison Park, with Newcastle showcasing interest in the Englishman. It is reported that the potential move interests Calvert-Lewin, but he has not been pushing to leave Everton and still has a strong relationship with the Toffees.

- Chelsea are prepared to offload winger Mykhailo Mudryk in January to land Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martínez, reveals the Express. Mudryk has failed to impress at Stamford Bridge, with the report declaring that Chelsea could transfer out the Ukraine international, alongside Carney Chukwuemeka and Benoît Badiashile, in a swap deal for Martinez. Martinez has been a long-term target for Chelsea who remain eager to ramp up their attacking options in January.