Everton manager Sean Dyche has said he has "nothing but support" from The Friedkin Group following the U.S firm's takeover of the club.

The American ownership group takes over British-Iranian billionaire Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% majority share of the club, which will move next season from its long-term home, Goodison Park, to a new riverfront stadium.

The Friedkin Group's takeover was announced on Thursday, with Dyche confirming he has spoken to incoming executive chairman Marc Watts.

"I haven't said too much about what I want," Dyche told a news conference on Friday.

"He [Watts] was really asking questions about the feel of what I have learned in my time, the overall feeling of the club, and some of my knowledge and things we can do going forwards.

"It was picking each other's brains and a very casual conversation, nothing too heavy, but making it clear financial stability is very important moving forwards from their point of view and correcting the standing of the last few years."

The Friedkin Group also owns Serie A club AS Roma.

Moshiri, a former Arsenal shareholder, first bought a 49.9% stake in Everton in 2016. By January 2022, he had increased his stake to 94.1% with a £100 million capital injection.

However, the club's men's side has been on a tumultuous journey in recent seasons which saw them dramatically survive relegation on the final day in 2023.

Dyche has said he will focus on the results on the pitch as The Friedkin Group takes over.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has said he has the full support of the club's new owners. Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

"Winning games always stands you in good stead," Dyche said.

"Other than that he [Watts] made it quite clear, face-to-face, they have nothing but support for me, the staff and the team. But you have to win games, that's a natural process.

"From the chat today it is more like a business approach, it will be hands-off and [a philosophy of] you guys are there for a reason."