Mark Ogden cites the 115 charges hanging over Manchester City as to why they may find it difficult to attract new players in the January transfer window. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United will challenge Manchester City for the signing of Atalanta's Éderson, while Chelsea are making the first moves to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Gallagher says Atlético, Simeone are 'perfect' for him

- Everton get U.S. owners as takeover completed

- Wolves hire Vitor Pereira as new boss after Gary O'Neil exit

Atalanta's Éderson has been attracting interest from both Manchester clubs. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Man United could be set to go head to head with Man City for Atalanta midfielder Éderson, Florian Plettenberg reports. The 25-year-old, who is under contract until June 2027, is one of several transfer targets being looked at by the Old Trafford hierarchy. While concrete negotiations are yet to take place between the two clubs, some key United decision-makers are "fully convinced" of Éderson's abilities. Atalanta value the Brazilian, who made his international debut for the Seleção earlier this year, between €50m-€60m.

- Chelsea are making the first moves to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, reports TEAMTalk. The 21-year-old striker has scored 10 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season, including three in the Champions League despite Leipzig's dismal performance. Newcastle's Alexander Isak and Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray, are also being considered but there is no firm interest in Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

- PSG are interested in signing Bournemouth centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi, according to L'Equipe. The French giants are looking to sign a right-footed centre-back, as a long-term replacement for the 31-year-old Marquinhos, and the Ukraine international has impressed in the Premier League. With Milan Skriniar expected to leave in January, PSG have ramped up their move for Zabarnyi and initial talks have taken place.

- Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is AC Milan's "No. 1" target for next summer, TeamTalk has reported. The 27-year-old is free to negotiate with clubs outside England from Jan. 1, as his deal expires in June. While the Toffees have presented Calvert-Lewin with a contract extension, he has yet to put pen to paper. The Serie A side want to bring him in to provide competition for Tammy Abraham and Álvaro Morata.

- Newcastle United will make a renewed attempt to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford next year, reports the Daily Mail. While a January move remains unlikely, a winter exit for Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka -- who has been linked with several Saudi Pro League clubs -- could speed up their efforts to sign Trafford. The England Under-21 international has impressed in the Championship this season, registering 12 clean sheets from his 20 league games.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Rob Dawson looks at the Manchester clubs' hopes of landing Atalanta's Éderson.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim would like to make signings as soon as possible because the squad he inherited from Erik ten Hag has been built to play a 4-3-3 formation and he wants to play 3-4-3. United would like to make some changes too, but they haven't got the finances to do anything significant -- particularly in January. As one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe, and still only 25 years old, Ederson's transfer is valued at around £50m, and it's highly unlikely that United have got the funds to make it happen. If they can find a suitor for out-of-favour forward Marcus Rashford that would help because he's an academy graduate and any transfer fee would be classed a pure profit. Rashford says he wants a "new challenge" but that's easier said than done. He's on a long, lucrative contract and only a handful of clubs in the world would be able to afford him. If a club (or a league like Saudi Arabia) come in for Rashford then it's possible the funds raised could be reinvested into the squad and a player like Ederson would, possibly, be on the radar. Until that happens, Amorim's main brief is to work with the players he's got. So that could leave the door open for City to make a move. Amid their struggles this season, Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen and bring in a replacement for the injured Rodri. The Brazil midfielder has been a key player for Atalanta but City's financial strength (even with the 115 charges hanging over them) could hand them an advantage.

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid are confident of signing Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. (Caught Offside)

- Real Madrid have signed Leganés' 18-year-old defender Lamini Fati. Fati, who was born in Madrid, has penned a five-year contract with the Spanish giants and will play for Madrid's youth teams. (Marca)

- Juventus and a club from Germany have enquired about signing Axel Disasi from Chelsea after the defender fell out of favour under coach Enzo Maresca this season. (RMC Sport)

- Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab want to sign Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in a cut-price move. (iNews)

- Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson will leave the club permanently next summer once his loan from Fulham ends. (Daily Mail)

- Former Liverpool loanee Arthur Melo could move to LaLiga with Real Betis, Valencia and Villarreal all linked. The 28-year-old played 48 games on loan at Fiorentina last season but has not featured for Juve this season. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Southampton will be have to move on 18-year-old sensation Tyler Dibling if they are relegated, with Man United and Newcastle both linked. (Football Insider)

- Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham have all made enquiries for Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli, but the 23-year-old is holding out for a move to a bigger club. (Tuttosport)

- Como are closing in on a deal to sign Jean Butez from Antwerp. The 29-year-old goalkeeper has played 168 times for the Belgian club in all competitions. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Fiorentina are not thinking of finding a replacement for midfielder Edoardo Bove, who recently had surgery to implant a heart starter device. (Sport Mediaset)

- Lens plan to bring in €44m in January by moving on Abdukodir Khusanov and Kevin Danso. Wolves have been linked to 26-year-old Austria centre-back Danso. (L'Equipe)

- AS Monaco attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche, 22, says he wants to play for Barcelona in the future. (Sport)