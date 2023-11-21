Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery will be sidelined for the rest of 2023 after suffering an ankle injury in his debut for France on Saturday, the club have confirmed.

The 17-year-old left the field after he was caught on his ankle by a Gibraltar defender while scoring in France's 14-0 win.

Zaïre-Emery became France's youngest player since 1914 and also the youngest goal scorer for the country since that date in the Euro 2024 qualifier.

"Warren Zaïre-Emery has suffered a moderate sprain of his right ankle and will remain under treatment until the winter break," PSG said in a statement.

Warren Zaïre-Emery will be out until after PSG's winter break . Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Zaïre-Emery will miss France's last Euro qualifier against Greece on Tuesday. He will also be unavailable for PSG's next five Ligue 1 fixtures and final two Champions League group games.